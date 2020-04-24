Indians fighting coronavirus crisis despite difficulties, limited resources: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the citizens have taken on the challenge to fight the coronavirus crisis instead of succumbing to difficulties, despite having limited resources and facing several problems. "All of you have given the mantra - 'do gaz doori', or 'do gaz deh ki doori'. Special attention is being in villages to follow this mantra. It is because of efforts of people, the entire world today is talking about how India has responded to COVID-19 crisis," the Prime Minister said while interacting with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas.

"Despite limited resources and difficulties amid coronavirus crisis, citizens are taking on this challenge instead of succumbing to difficulties," he said. Prime Minister Modi said that there are problems but the work is going on to save and take the country forward with a new commitment, energy and ways.

He said that the biggest lesson that the coronavirus crisis has taught the country is to become self-reliant. "The corona crisis has given us its biggest message, that we have to become self-reliant. Villages, districts and states at their levels as well the country should be self-dependent for their needs. This has become very essential," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.