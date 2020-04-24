Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata greets people on start of Ramadan month, appeals for unity in fight against COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:42 IST
Mamata greets people on start of Ramadan month, appeals for unity in fight against COVID-19

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted people on the start of holy month of Ramadan and urged them to offer prayers from their homes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee also appealed to people to come together in the fight against coronavirus, and ensure peace and communal harmony amid the crisis.

"Ramzan Mubarak to everyone! This holy month is a time for introspection and renewal. My best wishes to everyone fasting for 1 month. In the interest of public safety, to ensure a healthy virus-free society, my humble appeal that this year we pray to almighty from our homes," Banerjee said in a tweet. "Through thick & thin, Bengal has always maintained a united front while facing any adversity. Let's promise each other in this holy month, we will stand shoulder to shoulder fighting this pandemic and ensure that peace and communal harmony will always be maintained," she added.

The chief minister also reiterated that people must stay indoors and take all precautionary measures. "One thing that we've learned from our forefathers is that good always triumphs over evil, and as we face evil now, may the almighty bless us and make everything right. Stay at home! Take all precautionary measures! Keep yourself and your family safe," Banerjee said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

From stage to supermarket: London lighting designer turns delivery driver

When the coronavirus epidemic struck, Elliot Griggs was working on a new stage production in London. As soon as rehearsals closed down, the 31-year-old lighting designer decided to swap the bright lights of upscale Richmonds Orange Tree The...

No touching: locked-down care home residents reunite with family

Cecile Oury could not embrace her mother, an 89-year-old resident of a French nursing home, and they were divided by a transparent plastic screen, but they were at least together for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Its great....

Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear

As Africa braces for a surge in coronavirus cases, its countries are dangerously behind in the global race for scarce medical equipment. Ten nations have no ventilators at all. Outbid by richer countries, and not receiving medical gear from...

China 'will pay a price' for causing 'huge challenge' for global economy, says Pompeo

Blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it has caused a huge challenge for the global as well as the US economy by not sharing the information they had and the ruling Communist Party will pay a pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020