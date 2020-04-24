Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro fires head of Brazil's federal police amid political spat

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:27 IST
Bolsonaro fires head of Brazil's federal police amid political spat
President Jair Bolsonaro (File photo)

President Jair Bolsonaro has fired the head of Brazil's federal police, according to an announcement in the official government gazette on Friday, making a risky political reshuffle as the coronavirus outbreak spreads deeper into the country.

Bolsonaro has been tussling with Sergio Moro, who had appointed the police chief, Mauricio Valeixo. The political spat comes as the coronavirus outbreak begins to gather steam in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the outbreak. The firing of Valeixo caps the end of a turbulent 24 hours in the capital Brasilia. When news of Bolsonaro's move to push out Valeixo emerged on Thursday, Moro considered quitting in protest, according to a source with knowledge of his plans.

But later on Thursday, the two men appeared to have come to an understanding, and Moro said he would stay if he got to pick Valeixo's successor, the same source said. It remains to be seen if Moro will get his wish.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mindtree Q4 net profit up 3.9 pc to Rs 206.2 cr

IT firm Mindtree on Friday reported 3.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.2 crore for March 2020 quarter, and said it anticipates softness in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 198.4 ...

Ultramarathon-Western States 100 run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Western States 100 ultramarathon, originally scheduled for June 27, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while many other events were postponed, Ultra Trail World Tour UTWT said on Friday. The Western States 100 is the worlds...

Swedish finance minister warns coronavirus recession could to be worst since WWII

The downturn in Swedens economy could be the worst since World War Two, a government forecast showed on Friday, with gross domestic product shrinking as much as 10.The coalition government has already promised to spend 100 billion crowns 9....

Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks -EU's Barnier

The clock is ticking even more than before in talks on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but Britain is failing to move despite setting a tight timetable, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday.Britain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020