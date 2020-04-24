All 160 mediapersons examined for COVID-19 in Delhi on Apr 22 test negative

Left Menu
Updated: 24-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:35 IST
All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 test here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday. According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photographers and cameramen from print and electronic media, were collected on April 22.

"All of them tested negative for the coronavirus," an official said. After the reports came out, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "I pray for ur safety and good health. U guys are also our frontline corona warriors, taking news in these critical times to every household. God bless u all." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has set up a COVID-19 testing centre for mediapersons working in the national capital.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced COVID-19 testing for mediapersons and said they were also at the frontline in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The announcement came after 53 scribes tested positive for the deadly virus in Mumbai.

