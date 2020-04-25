Maharashtra Dy CM reviews Pune COVID-19 situation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday asked officials to enforce lockdown strictly in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Chairing a review meeting here, Pawar also told officials to provide institutional quarantine facilities to people in slum pockets where the congestion was coming in the way of social distancing norms.

As pre-emptive measures, Pawar asked authorities to take control of private hospitals, educational institutes and hotels to create quarantine facilities. He asked collectors to coordinate to mitigate the problems of migrant labourers during the lockdown.