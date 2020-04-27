Left Menu
Goa CM in favour of extending lockdown beyond May 3

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:11 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said his government is of the opinion that the lockdown in the coastal state should be extended beyond May 3. After participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers in the morning, Sawant told reporters that Goa borders will remain sealed, while the economic activities in the state would resume gradually.

He said the Goa government will write to the prime minister, urging him to extend the lockdown beyond May 3. Goa has so far reported seven COVID-19 cases and all the patients have recovered from the viral infection.

As India enters final week of the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Monday conveyed to chief ministers that the country will have to give importance to the economy as well as to continue the fight against coronavirus. In the video conference with the chief ministers, fourth such interaction since March 22 when he first spoke to them on the pandemic, Modi also highlighted the importance for states to enforce prescribed guidelines strictly in the coronavirus hotspots zones, the central government said in a statement.

The prime minister underlined that the lockdown has "yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months", it said. Modi also said that masks and face covers will become part of lives of people in the days ahead, adding everyone's aim must be to ensure rapid response under the current circumstances.

