Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit talks can still be done within agreed timescale, UK minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:34 IST
Brexit talks can still be done within agreed timescale, UK minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Talks to strike a deal on a post-Brexit relationship between Britain and the European Union can still be concluded within the agreed timescale, British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Monday. Last week, EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said discussions had made little progress and that Britain had set a tight deadline by ruling out an extension to the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.

"We believe it is still entirely possible to conclude negotiations on the timetable that has been outlined," Gove told a parliamentary committee. He said the British text for the talks would be published "in a matter of weeks" and that both sides would take stock at the end of June, declining to say whether Britain would walk away if there had been insufficient progress.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-U.S. payroll protection program: What has changed in round two?

The Small Business Administration on Monday began to allow lenders to process 310 billion in funds for the second round of its program that aims to help small businesses, hurt by the novel coronavirus disruption, to cover their payroll cost...

U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps major gun rights ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to New York City restrictions on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside the home, meaning the justices for now will not be wading into the battle over the scope of the right...

West Ham, Brighton players return to training grounds

West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal opened their training grounds to players on Monday as Premier League clubs took steps towards a potential re-start. The English top-flight is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8 behind close...

Saudi coalition urges Yemen separatists to honour Riyadh deal

A Saudi-led coalition mired in a years long war in Yemen on Monday urged Emirati-backed southern separatists to honour terms of a Riyadh peace deal and share control of the port city of Aden with the countrys internationally recognized gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020