Telangana BJP submits memorandum to Guv, raises concerns on farmers

The Telangana BJP has presented a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, urging the state government to take appropriate measures to resolve problems faced by farmers due to COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:53 IST
Telangana BJP submits memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Picture Courtesy- Telangana BJP Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana BJP has presented a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, urging the state government to take appropriate measures to resolve problems faced by farmers due to COVID-19 lockdown. "Many people have suffered, but the main sufferers are the farmers as the harvesting season has ended and the lockdown started. BJP is requesting the state government that farmers should not suffer and their crops should be procured by the government," BJP MLC Ramchander Rao told ANI.

"Today, we see at all market centres that there are no proper logistics and the farmers are not able to sell their products at a proper price. Gunny bags are in shortage and there are no weighing machines for selling of products. We are requesting the government to purchase crops and give them money timely," Rao added. "Instead of doing this, our government is trying to blame the central government. The Telangana BJP is requesting the Governor to protect the farmers, their crops and their lives," he further said.

Rao was joined by fellow party leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Raja Singh. "Called on Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Ramchander Rao and Raja Singh and submitted a memorandum raising concerns related to the farmers of Telangana," Kumar tweeted.

Singh also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Submitted memorandum to Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan raising concern related to farmers issues along with BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MLC Ramchander Rao. (ANI)

