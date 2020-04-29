Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden's White House bidPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 01:29 IST
Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden's White House bid. "I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president," Clinton said during a live video conference with the former vice president on Tuesday.
"I wish you were president right now," the former First Lady and Secretary of State said. "Think of what it would mean if we had a real president not just somebody who plays one on TV," she added in a jab at President Donald Trump, Biden's expected opponent in November.
