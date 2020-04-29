Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dushyant Chautala takes COVID test to convey message to public

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:40 IST
Dushyant Chautala takes COVID test to convey message to public

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday got himself tested for coronavirus to allay fears among the public surrounding the test. Although he did not have any symptoms of coronavirus, he took the test to convey a message to the people that there was nothing to be afraid of, according to his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Chautala's samples were taken by a team of doctors at the MLAs' dispensary here. Result of the test is awaited.

“The Deputy CM got the COVID test done at MLA dispensary to raise awareness among the public. He said that people should not feel scared if they need to get this test done,” a JJP statement said. Chautala, great grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister late Chaudhary Devi Lal, is a leader of Jannayak Janta Party. JJP is a coalition partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Time for action to make India a global manufacturing hub: Experts

Bengaluru, Apr 29 PTI India can be the destination of choice for global manufacturing in the post-COVID 19 world if it gets its acts together with the right policies as a lot of things are going for the country, say industry experts. Areas ...

MP to form Deendayal committees to ensure schemes reach people

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up Deendayal committees at the ward and panchayat levels to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach people during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Fly-past, flags on rooftops mark Israel's independence day under lockdown

Military jets flew in formation over Tel Avivs deserted parks and streets on Wednesday, cheered on from rooftops by flag-waving residents in face masks as Israel marked its independence day under lockdown. In a normal year, locals would cel...

Kalyan Dombivli's COVID-19 dashboard available in public domain

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation KDMC has recently announced that a dashboard about COVID-19 situation in KDMC area is now available in the public domain. The page has been linked with the website of the municipal corporation, and othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020