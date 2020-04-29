Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maha CM, NCP chief

A case has been registeredagainst a man for allegedly uploading a "derogatory" postagainst Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCPsupremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, apolice official said on Wednesday

The accused has been identified as Pushparaj Meshram,a resident of Kamptee, the official said

"He had uploaded a derogatory post about thesepolitical leaders on Facebook. Based on a complaint, a casewas registered against Meshram under IPC sections 505 (2), 500(defamation), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy)," inspectorNarendra Hiwre of Lakadganj police station said.