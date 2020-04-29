Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maha CM, NCP chief

Man booked for 'derogatory' post against Maha CM, NCP chiefPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:00 IST
A case has been registeredagainst a man for allegedly uploading a "derogatory" postagainst Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCPsupremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, apolice official said on Wednesday
The accused has been identified as Pushparaj Meshram,a resident of Kamptee, the official said
"He had uploaded a derogatory post about thesepolitical leaders on Facebook. Based on a complaint, a casewas registered against Meshram under IPC sections 505 (2), 500(defamation), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy)," inspectorNarendra Hiwre of Lakadganj police station said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Sharad Pawar
- Congress
- Maharashtra
- Kamptee
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi asks govt to bring back Indian workers stuck in Middle East
COVID-19 crisis has left thousands of Indian workers in deep distress in Middle East. Govt must operate flights to bring them: Rahul Gandhi.
COVID-19 cannot be controlled, it has to be dynamically managed: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Virus going to start its work again once lockdown lifted: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
India will reach different level if we defeat virus effectively: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.