Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Govt hiding COVID-19 positive cases: BJP State President

President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the state government is hiding the number of COVID-19 positive cases to provide "facilities" to the Muslims amid Ramzan and tests are also not being conducted in the State.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:45 IST
Telangana Govt hiding COVID-19 positive cases: BJP State President
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the state government is hiding the number of COVID-19 positive cases to provide "facilities" to the Muslims amid Ramzan and tests are also not being conducted in the State. "Today I have taken the charge as the state president. In Telangana, BJP is supporting the state government in curbing the COVID-19 cases and will support them in future too. Since the last three-four days, the cases of COVID-19 are decreasing in the state but the government's behaviour is suspicious," said Kumar.

"Today the cases have decreased in the state because the authorities have stopped testing and they are trying to hide the COVID-19 positive cases. Telangana state DME has issued a circular to not test the dead bodies. In other states, they have increased testing and here the government is decreasing it. This government is working for records and rewards. Telangana Chief Minister is cheating the poor people once again," he added. He continued saying that the government has completely stopped testing in districts where many COVID-19 cases were reported earlier.

"Everything is happening due to Ramzan, as per the plan CM KCR to provide all kinds of facilities to Muslims and to ensure they don't face any problem, all this is happening in the state. In the old city of Hyderabad, lockdown is not being followed," he added. Kumar continued saying that today the tests of the dead bodies for COVID-19 has stopped due to the pressure of Asad Owaisi. In Ramzan, Muslims believe that if they die they will go to heaven so the tests for dead bodies have been stopped, in order to not trouble the Muslims by State CM.

Kumar took charge as the president of BJP's Telangana unit on Wednesday and replaced Dr K Laxman. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates

Facebook Inc beat analysts estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and said it will not provide a specific revenue forecast for the second quarter or full-year 2020.Total revenue rose to 17.74 billion from 15.08 billion in the first q...

INSIGHT-After aggressive mass testing, Vietnam says it contains coronavirus outbreak

Businessman Phan Quoc Viet was making his usual prayers at a pagoda in Tay Ninh, a province in southern Vietnam, when the government officials call came.It was late January, just after the Lunar New Year. Vietnam had detected its first two ...

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Microsoft Corp reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, powered by another strong performance from its cloud service Azure as the coronavirus outbreak and home sheltering lead to more people working from home.The...

Pompeo says no sight of North Korea's Kim, real risk of famine in country

The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is watching reports about his health, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there was a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020