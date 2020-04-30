Left Menu
Maha sets up office to help people stuck outside state: Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:38 IST
Maha sets up office to help people stuck outside state: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has set up an office here to help migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, and students from the state, who are stranded in some other states due to the lockdown, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday. Pawar said that the office has been set up under director of Maharashtra's Disaster Management Authority Abhay Yawalkar.

He also shared the contact numbers of the office 022- 22027990, 022-22023039, 9821107565, and 8007902145, where people can dial to seek help. "You (the stranded people) can call on these numbers for help, to get your problems solved," the former Union minister said during his address via Facebook live.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, will be in force till May 3.

