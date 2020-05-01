Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO should be ashamed of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 06:47 IST
WHO should be ashamed of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

US President Donald Trump Thursday said the World Health Organization should be "ashamed of" itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China. The Trump Administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronavirus, and has temporarily suspended the US' financial assistance to it. "I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House.

The United States, he reiterated, pays the WHO almost USD500 million a year and China pays them USD38 million a year. "Whether it's a lot more, it doesn't matter. They shouldn't be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die." "I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves,” said the President. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged the WHO failed to deliver and misled the world on coronavirus. "The World Health Organization simply failed to respond in this case," he told Scott Sands of The Scott Sands Show in an interview. "With respect to the WHO, we know that they had one job, right? A single mission: To prevent the spread of a pandemic. We know that the leader of that organization travelled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true," Pompeo told Fox news in another interview.

"It's unfortunate, but this is not the first time there has been a virus go around the world from inside of China, and it's not the first time the WHO has failed in its mission. We have an obligation to the American people to do our best to make sure that we fix that, that we prevent those things from ever happening again," he said. Meanwhile, several Republican lawmakers demanding a Congressional hearing alleged that the WHO parroted the Chinese regime's "disinformation" on multiple occasions, including denying human-to-human transmission of the virus.

They alleged the WHO prolonged declaring COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, chastised efforts to restrict travel, and continued to praise China as a global leader in public health despite mounting evidence to the contrary. "The WHO's inaction and delay undoubtedly cost American lives. For these reasons, we commend the President's decision to temporarily pause the WHO's funding," the lawmakers said.

Congressman James Comer, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Environment, said it would be an utter failure of the Committee to not investigate the WHO's failures to address the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the American people. Congressman Glenn Grothman, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on National Security, said that like many international organizations, it appears that the WHO has been "infected" by anti-Western bureaucrats. "Had they stood up to the Chinese and their wet markets at some point in the last 10 years, I believe hundreds of thousands of people would be alive today," he said. The WHO deserves a thorough congressional investigation for its alleged mis-handling of the coronavirus response, and for accepting and promulgating a communist Chinese propaganda, said Congressman Chip Roy, a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief: World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight

The United Nations chief said he hopes many countries in the world will follow the remarkable example of South Korea, which he said has been extremely successful in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to tackle climate chang...

Govt working with forestry, wood-processing sector to attract more workforce

The Government is joining forces with the forestry and wood-processing sector to help attract a diverse workforce of more than 5000 additional people in a post-COVID-19 world, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says.The inaugural meeting of the ...

International Jazz Day: Music helping to keep hope alive during COVID-19 crisis

As people worldwide remain in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being encouraged to invite some of the worlds top musicians into their homes this Thursday, International Jazz Day.The artists were originally set to perform in C...

Soccer-Relegated Amiens to analyse decision to end season before next move

Amiens, relegated from the French Ligue 1 after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, will study reasons behind the decision before planning any legal challenge, the clubs president said. The 2019-20 season was suspende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020