India will overcome COVID-19 pandemic crisis, government making every effort to minimise economic impact: Ram Madhav

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Saturday that India will certainly be able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic crisis but the major challenge would be to bring back economy on track. He said that the government is making every effort to minimise the global pandemic's impact on economy.

"Government is making lot of efforts to combat COVID-19. We will certainly be able to overcome this COVID-19 pandemic crisis but the economic challenge is staring at us in the form of fall of GDP leading to loss of jobs. The government is doing efforts to minimise the impact of the economic fallout," Madhav told ANI in an interview. He said that the government has already come out with several steps including a welfare package that has helped the poor and middle class of the country.

"I can tell you that close to 40 crores people have benefited from government welfare grant that has been announced. Another package is expected to help the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector. When we help the MSME sector, it is going to helps us in restoring jobs also. So on the jobs front, good things are likely to happen," he said. The senior BJP leader said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to bringing the economy on the path of recovery. "I am sure we will be able to overcome it very soon," he said.

Madhav said that India's success in combating the outbreak of coronavirus lies in the rate of positives cases that come out of the tests the country carried out in the country and the number of such cases is less compared to many other countries. "Similarly, out of the positive case if you look at the mortality rate, that is also lower than the rest. This already shows the situation in India is very much controlled," he said.

Madhav said that conducting tests in India is a gigantic process as it has huge population. "Questions are being raised about number of tests being conducted. India is a country of 1.30 billion people. Even 10 per cent people are to be tested, it means we should be testing something like 110 million people. It is a gigantic process but you have to look at the rate of tests and rate of positive cases coming out from tests which we are undertaking on daily basis, it appears we are very much in control of the situation even as we have entered the third phase which is generally considered as community phase," he said.

He lauded efforts of government and co-operation of people in combating COVID-19. He referred to steps taken by the government, hard work of doctors, nurses and police and "enormous discipline, enormous commitment and enormous unity" by people of the country in the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)