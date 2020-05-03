Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea: Kim did not have surgery amid lingering rumours

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:44 IST
South Korea: Kim did not have surgery amid lingering rumours
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, a South Korean official said Sunday, amid speculation about his health that continues to linger even after he reappeared publicly in recent days. North Korea had said Saturday that Kim attended the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang on Friday, in his first public appearance in about 20 days.

While Kim's reemergence, captured on video footage released by North Korean state media, quelled intense rumors that he might be gravely ill or even have died, some media outlets and observers still raised questions about Kim's health, citing moments when his walking looked a bit stiff at the factory. A senior South Korean presidential official told reporters Sunday that the government has determined that Kim did not have surgery or any other procedure, according to the presidential Blue House.

South Korea has a spotty record in confirming developments in North Korea, one of the world's most secretive countries. But when rumors about Kim's health surfaced in recent weeks, the South Korean government steadfastly dismissed them as baseless and maintained there were no unusual activities in the North. It wasn't the first time Kim had disappeared from public view for an extended period. In 2014, when he reappeared after a six-week absence, he walked with a cane and used an electric cart. The North Korea-provided footage on Saturday showed Kim riding an electric cart similar to the one he used in 2014 when he was reported to have an ankle injury.

Kim, 36, is the third generation of his family to govern North Korea with an iron fist that tolerates no dissent. He hasn't publicly anointed his successor, and rumors about his health triggered worries about the North's political stability and its nuclear program. In 2018, Kim entered talks with President Donald Trump on the fate of his nuclear arsenal, but their diplomacy has been deadlocked in recent months. Trump tweeted Saturday that "I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" North Korea hasn't explained Kim's absence, including why he missed the April 15 commemoration of the birthday anniversary of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung. It's the North's most important state anniversary, and Kim hadn't skipped the event since taking power in late 2011 upon his father Kim Jong Il's death.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

92 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total count 2,579

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 2,579 with 92 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, officials saidThe virus has claimed 43 lives in the state so far. The state has reported a total number of 2,57...

Current situation an opportunity to fix Australia's club and state cricket setups, feels Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer is looking at the COVID-19 pandemic as an amazing opportunity to fix the issues that have seeped into the countrys once thriving state and club level setups. There was a time when the country would field an A s...

Pope Francis calls for international cooperation on finding vaccine for COVID-19

Pope Francis on Sunday called for international collaboration in the search for a vaccine and treatment for COVID-19Speaking from the Apostolic Palace library after delivering his blessing, Francis stressed the importance of guaranteeing un...

COVID-19: Two new COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll reaches 76

Two more people succumbed to coronavirus in Indore, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the Madhya Pradeshs worst hit district to 76, an official said on Sunday. The latest victims included a 55-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, who died ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020