India knows how to handle countries like Pakistan: Ram Madhav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:13 IST
The post-COVID19 world order will be "markedly different" and it will be in Pakistan's own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday, asserting that India knows how to handle such countries. In an exclusive interview to PTI, he also said that there will be a flight of capital from China in the post pandemic phase and India will be an attractive destination for investments by global corporate giants.

Strongly rejecting allegations of "Islamophobia" in India, Madhav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is enjoying support of all communities in the fight against coronavirus and those suffering from "Modi-phobia" are trying to communalise the country's discourse. In an apparent reference allegations of Muslims being targeted for the spurt in COVID-19 cases after a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the BJP general secretary said: "It will not be fair to blame an entire religious community for perceived mistakes of some members of a group. It doesn't help the community and country at large." On Pakistan, Madhav said the country has not relented on its anti-India and pro-terror campaigns even when the entire world is focusing on dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

“It shows that somewhere something is hugely amiss in Pakistan's leadership. It doesn't want to improve relations with India,” he said. Madhav said Pakistan itself will be forced to decided what place it wants in the post-COVID19 global order. “It is as much a question to Pakistan as much to China.” He further said: “It will be in Pakistan's own interest to change its actions in emerging new world order and India knows how to handle such nations.” Pakistan has been unrelenting in its efforts to push militants into India as there have been rising incidents of unprovoked firing by Pakistan military along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks notwithstanding the coronavirus crisis, according to military officials.

Talking about China, Madhav said he felt many companies will move out of the neighbouring country in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and India will be an attractive destination for them. “In the post COVID period there will be a flight of capital from China and India will certainly be an attractive destination for them,” he said.

The BJP leader said the allegations of “Islamophobia are nothing but some sort of propaganda and are not based on the ground reality.” There has been a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by leading citizens and rights activists from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in several parts of India. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a powerful bloc of 57 countries, recently accused India of "Islamophobia". India rejected the charges as regrettable.

Crediting Modi's leadership for effectively handling the pandemic, Madhav said: "India has set a shining example that how visionary leadership, democratic governance and popular support can work together to face such challenges.” He said one of the major reasons for successful handling of coronavirus crisis is that the country is "unitedly" standing behind the government. Referring to surveys showing higher approval ratings for Modi among global leaders, Madhav said they reflected that he is enjoying the support of Muslims, Christians and all other minorities.

“Look at the way the country has responded to his clarion calls to light lamps or clap for corona warriors. But some elements are trying to communalise the discourse as they are suffering from Modi-phobia,” he said..

