Kazakh president names deputy chief of staff a Senate deputy

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:41 IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named his deputy chief of staff Maulen Ashimbayev a Senate deputy on Monday, replacing Dariga Nazarbayeva who has served as the speaker of the upper house.
The Senate is yet to elect a new speaker and Ashimbayev's appointment could indicate that he is a candidate.
