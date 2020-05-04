Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakh president names deputy chief of staff a Senate deputy

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 04-05-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 11:41 IST
Kazakh president names deputy chief of staff a Senate deputy
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named his deputy chief of staff Maulen Ashimbayev a Senate deputy on Monday, replacing Dariga Nazarbayeva who has served as the speaker of the upper house.

The Senate is yet to elect a new speaker and Ashimbayev's appointment could indicate that he is a candidate.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK says China has questions to answer over novel coronavirus outbreak

China has questions to answer over the information it shared about the novel coronavirus outbreak but a post mortem over its role should come later, Britains defence minister said on Monday. Asked by LBC radio if China had questions to answ...

Iran says U.S. push to extend Tehran's arms embargo is 'illegitimate'

Iran dismissed as illegitimate efforts by the United States to extend the U.N. Security Council arms embargo on Tehran, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers ....

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg surprise graduates on John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

American actor John Krasinski surprised graduates from the class of 2020 with the opportunity to ask questions of Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey and Malala Yousafzai during the latest episode of Some Good News. According to Th...

John Lafia, ‘Child’s Play 2’ writer-director, dies at 62

Writer-director John Lafia, who co-wrote the 1988 horror movie Childs Play and directed its 1990 sequel has died. He was 63. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroners office, Lafia died by suicide on April 29. Lafias fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020