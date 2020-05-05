Left Menu
Trump nominates Indian-American attorney as federal court judge

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday nominated an Indian-American attorney to a federal court in New York. Nominated as the judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Saritha Komatireddy, is a prosecutor and teaches law at the Columbia Law School.

Trump sent her nomination to the US Senate on Monday, the White House said. Earlier, she has clerked under the former judge of the same district, Brett Kavanaugh.

Komatireddy is currently Deputy Chief of General Crimes in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Previously she was Acting Deputy Chief, International Narcotics and Money Laundering (June, 2018 - January, 2019) and Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator (2016-2019).

Upon graduating from the prestigious Harvard Law School, Komatireddy served as a law clerk to then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She also served as counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling.

On February 12 this year, Trump had announced his intent to nominate Komatireddy to serve as a United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York..

