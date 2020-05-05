Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP slams AAP government for hike in VAT on petrol, diesel; demands its withdrawal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:16 IST
Delhi BJP slams AAP government for hike in VAT on petrol, diesel; demands its withdrawal

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said the AAP government's decision to hike VAT on diesel and petrol will negatively impact people, especially poor and farmers, already facing problems during the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw the VAT (value-added tax) hike, saying it will lead to rise in the prices of essential items.

"It's pure injustice by the Kejriwal government. The Delhi BJP demands him to withdraw the hike because things like foodgrains, vegetables and other items of daily consumption will become costlier due to it," Tiwari said. Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or VAT) on the two fuels.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the hike in VAT will negatively impact the people, especially poor, farmers, middle class and transporters. "The VAT on petrol and diesel in the Arvind Kejriwal regime in Delhi in the past 5-6 years has been hiked by 2.5 times and 1.5 times, respectively. No other state in the country has caused such a high increase in VAT," Bidhuri said in a statement.

He said Kejriwal should withdraw the hike since it was "against the people of Delhi" who were already facing problems due to the lockdown and the COVID-19 epidemic. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took a dig at the AAP government, saying its economics is unmatched, referring to various schemes like free water and power supply promised by the ruling party before the assembly polls in February this year.

"Before elections - we will give everything free, there is no lack of money. Two moths later - impose two times tax, there is no money even for salaries. Unmatched economics of the AAP," Gambhir tweeted Hindi. With the fresh hike in VAT, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 previously, oil industry sources said. Diesel price has been hiked to Rs 69.39 per litre from Rs 62.29.

This follows the Delhi government's decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent, previously. Incase of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Recent virus figures in Britain show more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus

New figures show that Britain has had more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus, possibly a third more than the official count. The Office for National Statistics says there were 29,710 deaths involving COVID-19 in England a...

Poland's May 10 presidential election hangs in balance

The Polish Senate starts an acrimonious debate on Tuesday on legislation that would allow a presidential election scheduled for May 10 to be held entirely by postal ballot instead of at polling stations because of the coronavirus pandemic.H...

Soccer-PFA chief Taylor suggests shortened halves when season resumes

Professional Footballers Association chief executive Gordon Taylor said clubs should discuss the idea of playing halves of less than 45 minutes when matches resume after the coronavirus suspension, to help players manage their workload. Soc...

US STOCKS-Futures rise on oil gains, easing of lockdowns

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, building on gains in the previous session, as oil prices jumped and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies.Hopes for a recovery in demand boos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020