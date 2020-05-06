Left Menu
Development News Edition

Insisting on COVID-19 test of migrant workers 'inhuman': Sena

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:03 IST
Insisting on COVID-19 test of migrant workers 'inhuman': Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised states which have insisted on coronavirus testing of migrant workers before taking them back, terming it is a "cruel and inhuman" stand. An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also criticised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, saying it brought back students from Kota in Rajasthan without any testing "since they were rich", while train fares were charged from the poor.

The Sena praised Congress president Sonia Gandhi's decision asking her state party units to bear the cost of the train fare of migrant workers returning home. Workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh migrate mostly to Maharashtra and Gujarat, it noted.

"Till yesterday, these workers were the vote bank of political parties and leaders, as if Mumbai and Maharashtra have been built on the hard work of these migrant workers. These people are running away in times of crisis and their political mentors have turned them away," the Sena said.

It alleged thatthe Uttar Pradesh government made a "u-turn" on taking back migrant workers and put stringent conditions for them, including that they be tested for coronavirus before return. "This stand of states is cruel and against humanity," the Sena said It also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "rich-poor bias".

"Hundreds of buses were sent to Kota to bring students back to Uttar Pradesh without any testing since they were rich. For poor, rail ticket fares were charged," the Marathi daily said. The Sena said migrant labourers stuck in different parts of Maharashtra have to face a new ordeal now.

Maharashtra looked after them well but they want to go home while their home state is not ready to take them. It praised Congress president Sonia Gandhi's decision asking her state party units to bear the cost of the train fare of migrant workers returning home.

This was done on humanitarian grounds, the Sena said. "Migrant workers are not cats and dogs. But their native states are not showing humanity," it said.

The Sena said Union minister Nitin Gadkari has rightly pointed out that "migrant labourers may run away from Maharashtra but what will they eat in their home state"..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Govt extends validity of Motor Vehicle Act related documents till Jun 30

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicle Act and Central Motor Vehicle Rules till June 30The validity has been extended for the documents whose validity expir...

Sports-On this day... May 7

ON THIS DAY -- May 7 May 7, 2002BASKETBALL - Los Angeles Lakers guard Derek Fisher runs from airborne San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan as Lakers center Shaquille ONeal looks on during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final clash ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hes No. 1 Dolphins announce Tuas uniform numberQuarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be looking out for No. 1 when he suits up for the Miami Dolphins. Selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in...

Rugby-From broken neck to captaincy: Cane to lead All Blacks in new era

A bull neck and surfeit of courage come in handy in rugby, and Sam Cane has relied heavily on both to overcome a horrifying injury and become the man to lead the All Blacks into a new era.The 28-year-old openside flanker was named Kieran Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020