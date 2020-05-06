Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats opposed to Trump's pick for powerful federal court

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:16 IST
Democrats opposed to Trump's pick for powerful federal court
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

A federal judge who is a protege of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and ally of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is too inexperienced to sit on a powerful federal appeals court in Washington, Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday. Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's nomination of Justin Walker to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit coalesced as the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee began the judge's confirmation hearing.

"After serving just six months as a district court judge he has now been nominated to the D.C. Circuit," Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said. "In his short time on the bench, Judge Walker, just 37 years old, has had virtually none of the experience one would expect of a district court judge before elevation to the circuit." Walker, who has served as a federal district court judge in Kentucky since October, is close to McConnell. He was also a vocal ally of Kavanaugh during his confirmation battle in the Senate in 2018.

After President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Walker frequently appeared on cable TV, including Fox News, talking up the nominee's conservative credentials. Walker would replace Thomas Griffith, appointed by former President George W. Bush, who has announced his plans to retire. Walker's appointment would not change the ideological balance of the D.C. Circuit, which currently has a 7-4 majority of Democratic appointees.

Although based in Kentucky, where he has taught at the University of Louisville's law school, Walker has Washington ties. He clerked for Kavanaugh on the D.C. Circuit, where Kavanaugh served for 12 years. He also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who Kavanaugh replaced in 2018. The D.C. Circuit is considered the second most powerful court in the United States, in part because it handles many high-stakes challenges to federal regulations. Four of the current nine justices on the Supreme Court were previously D.C. Circuit judges.

The Senate convened in Washington for the first time in nearly six weeks on Monday, despite concern it might put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus. With Washington still under a stay-at-home order, lawmakers were advised by the congressional physician to wear masks, stay six feet (2 meters) apart and limit the number of staff on Capitol Hill.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gurugram

Gurugram on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department Gurugram.Out of the total cases found positive today, 10 cases are linked to Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, four people came in contact with a positive ...

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

The head of the World Health Organization WHO on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown if countries emerging from pandemic restrictions do not manage transitions extremely carefully and in a phased approach. Director-Genera...

Anti-doping hearings to be conducted online from May 8: NADA D-G

The National Anti Doping Agency NADA Director-General D-G Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said that the body would conduct its disciplinary hearings online from May 8. The NADA has not been able to hear the pleas of athletes due to the coronavir...

CVS Health maintains 2020 profit forecast despite coronavirus hit

CVS Health Corp on Wednesday said it was sticking to its 2020 forecast and expected a strong second quarter, as reduced medical service use for its Aetna insurance business offset coronavirus-related expenses and the pandemics impact on pha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020