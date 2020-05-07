Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate approves Trump security nominee after nearly two-year hold

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:33 IST
U.S. Senate approves Trump security nominee after nearly two-year hold

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved William Evanina, President Donald Trump's nominee for a top counterintelligence position, after he was blocked for almost two years over a Republican request for documents related to the investigation of Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign. The Senate voted 84 to 7 to approve Evanina as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

One of the senators who voted no, Democrat Ron Wyden, said he opposed Evanina because Evanina had not done enough to protect whistleblowers. Evanina, a career intelligence professional, has been leading the center since 2014. Congress made the position subject to Senate confirmation in 2015.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley had blocked the nomination since Trump first nominated Evanina in June 2018, when Grassley was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has some jurisdiction over U.S. intelligence operations. Grassley said he did not have concerns about Evanina's qualifications, but wanted the Justice Department to hand over documents related to the investigation of possible links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. In a statement, Grassley said he released his hold after getting the information he wanted, thanking Attorney General William Barr and acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Some of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress have demanded more information about the probe of the 2016 election to determine whether staff at the Federal Bureau of Investigation or other agencies acted improperly because they did not support Trump. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. campaign to boost then-Republican nominee Trump. Moscow denies wrongdoing. Trump and his supporters have dismissed the investigation as a "witch hunt" led by Democrats disappointed about his victory.

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyft revenue surprises with 23% rise, 'on path to profitability' despite coronavirus

Lyft Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable as the U.S. coronavirus lockdown batters the economy.The first-quarter results offer a fir...

"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Zynga Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday after topping analysts estimates for quarterly bookings, as users spent more time playing games like Empires Puzzles while sheltering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile game ...

Bundesliga plans May 15 restart after government gives green light

Germanys Bundesliga says it plans to re-start on May 15, making it the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage, after being given the green light by the government on Wednesday.The gover...

Colombia readies new state of emergency to ease pain of virus lockdown

Colombias government on Wednesday said it was preparing to declare a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020