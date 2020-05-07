Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal

Trump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade dealReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be able to report in about a week or two on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase-1 trade deal the two countries signed in January.
Speaking at a White House event, Trump told reporters China may or may not keep the trade deal.
