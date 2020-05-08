Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some hotspots in Maharashtra could see lockdown extension

With 10 days to go for the lifting of the nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, speculation is rife on the possibility of an extension of lockdown in some areas of the country that are under 'Red Zones and have seen a surge in cases in the past week.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:24 IST
Some hotspots in Maharashtra could see lockdown extension
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 10 days to go for the lifting of the nationwide lockdown imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, speculation is rife on the possibility of an extension of lockdown in some areas of the country that are under 'Red Zones and have seen a surge in cases in the past week. Maharashtra is the worst affected state, accounting for almost one-third of all COVID-19 cases in the country with the tally touching over 17,000 cases as of May 8, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mumbai and Pune are the worst affected zones with cases from both cities inching towards 15,000. In view of this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for an all-party meeting with state leaders on Thursday and continued day-long meetings with senior government officials in the state to assess the rising numbers in these cases. A senior official in Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, when asked by ANI about the possibility of an extended lockdown, said that this could not be ruled out. "We cannot rule out the possibility of an extended lockdown at this stage but it is too early to comment on it as there are still 10 days left for the current lockdown to get over," the official said.

In the all-party meeting had the presence of senior leaders cutting across party lines like BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray among others. At the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that Maharashtra had managed to control the spread of the virus due to the current lockdown but now efforts were on to stay vigilant till the end of May.

This statement, taken in tandem with Maharashtra Chief Minister's interactions with senior bureaucrats on May 4 wherein a target was set to make the state a green zone by the end of May, seems to suggest that some hotspot zones in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai and Pune, could see an extension of the lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

States should consider indirect sale, home delivery of liquor, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested that states should consider indirect sale and home delivery of liquor as per its statute and law to avoid crowding at liquor shops amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench headed by Justic...

Pak anti-terror court seizes Afghan Taliban chief Mansour’s properties worth Rs 3.2 cr for auction

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has taken over slain Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansours five properties, estimated to be worth over Rs 3.2 crore, for auction, according to a media report. Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike ...

Indian hockey team focused on maintaining fitness despite lockdown: Nilakanta Sharma

Indian mens hockey team midfielder Nilakanta Sharma said the team is focused on maintaining fitness despite the coronavirus lockdown. Currently, the team is at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru.Theres no doubt that its been ...

BCCI all set to form ad-hoc body to run Delhi cricket

Without a president and its secretary in jail, the controversy and corruption-ridden Delhi and Districts Cricket Association DDCA is set to be directly governed by the BCCI through an ad-hoc committee. The BCCI has already stopped DDCAs ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020