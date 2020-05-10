Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party headed by Nagaur MP and Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday boycotted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s video conference with MLAs and MPs of the state, terming the exercise “a formality”. The chief minister on Sunday held video conferences with MLAs and MPs of various divisions of the state to seek their feedback and suggestions on tackling Covid-19.

The RLP party has one MP and three MLAs. “The RLP boycotted chief minister's video conference on Sunday because it was only a formality,” Beniwal said in a statement.

Targeting former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and other BJP leaders, he said the opposition BJP refrained from raising public issues and kept quiet on corruption racket in Transport Department. Beniwal said his party raised various issues of farmers, unemployed youths and migrants through social media and brought to the notice to the chief minister but there was no response from the government.