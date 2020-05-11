Deeply concerned about former PM Manmohan Singh's health: Deve Gowda

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Monday expressed "deep concern" about the health of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said the nation needs his guidance in these times of crisis. "I am deeply concerned about former Prime Minister Dr.

Manmohan Singh's health. I pray for his speedy recovery. Our Nation needs his guidance in these times of crisis," Gowda, who was the Prime Minister between June 1996 and April 1997 tweeted. Singh is stable and under observation at the AIIMS in New Delhi after suffering reaction to a new medication and developing fever, hospital sources said on Monday.

The 87-year old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness. Several Congress leaders in Karnataka have him a speedy recovery.

"There are news reports of @INCIndia leader & former Prime Minister Shri. Manmohan Singh being admitted to hospital due to chest pain. I wish him speedy recovery & good health," former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. State Congress chief D K Shivakumar said, he was deeply concerned about the health of the former Prime Minister.

"I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," he tweeted.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.