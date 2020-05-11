DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 11

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, MAY 11

** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with top officials on the situation with new coronavirus infections, as the country enters its seventh week of lockdown. ** MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte meets coronavirus task force, to decide on future of lockdown. ** ALMATY - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev updates nation on coronavirus tactics. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides speaks to EU lawmakers on ways to ensure food security and sustainability of EU farming after the pandemic - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for transport Adina Valean speaks to EU lawmakers on sustainable mobility post Covid-19 - 1200 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participates in a video conference of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in defence format. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova speaks at an online event on how democracy can be safeguarded while fighting COVID-19 - 1030 GMT. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU defence ministers meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of health. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hold a video conference as a substitute for Shmygal's first official visit in Berlin, which has not taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SYDNEY - Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a ministerial statement to the parliament outlining the economic and business impacts from the new coronavirus crisis. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 ** JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits Israel to discuss coronavirus. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement package.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

** MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to address parliament's energy commission - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online seminar on a green recovery for Europe. - 1300 GMT BERLIN - Germany´s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds news conference on tax estimates in Berlin. - 1300 GMT BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS - Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms speaks on the challenges that the covid-19 crisis brings for cohesion and the Commission’s plans in that regard at an event organised by EPC - 1000 GMT. WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 15 BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers responsible for industry and the internal market.

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 BURUNDI - Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 ** GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic (to May 19). GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 22

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - Referendum Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx