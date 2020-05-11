Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to ModiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:28 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show "specific and concrete direction" on the ongoing lockdown. A CMO official quoted Thackeray saying this during Modi's virtual interaction with chief ministers on Monday.
"Show us specific and concrete direction on lockdown, the states will implement the same," an official statement quoted Thackeray as telling the prime minister. The statement said Thackeray also requested Modi to start local trains in Mumbai for essential services staff working in the city.
