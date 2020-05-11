Wife of U.S. diplomat wanted over car crash should return to UK -PM Johnson's spokesman

Wife of U.S. diplomat wanted over car crash should return to UK -PM Johnson's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:31 IST
The British government continues to believe that the wife of a U.S. diplomat who is wanted in Britain over a fatal car crash should return to face justice, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday. ITV reported on Interpol had issued a wanted notice for Anne Sacoolas, whom the U.S. has refused to extradite, saying she had dimplomatic immunity.
Asked about the report, Johnson's spokesman repeated the government's position that the decision not to extradite her was was a "denial of justice". "She should return to the UK, we have made this clear to the U.S., including the prime minister to President (Donald) Trump," he said.
