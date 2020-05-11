Hema Malini meets Maha Guv, expresses concern over migrant workers' movement to UP

Hema Malini meets Maha Guv, expresses concern over migrant workers' movement to UPPTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:38 IST
BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday and discussed the movement of migrant labourers from that state to Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra Governor has assured that no migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh, especially Mathura, would face any problem in their movement back to their homes, an official release issued here quoted Malini as having said.
The Governor told the MP that adequate arrangements, including provision of food, would be made to send the labourers to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, it said. Malini expressed her gratitude to the Governor for the steps taken for migrant labourers, according to the release.
