Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 20 lakh cr package to serve interests of poor, farmers, middle class: Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:58 IST
Rs 20 lakh cr package to serve interests of poor, farmers, middle class: Amit Shah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Modi government takes decisions in the interest of the country and the just announced Rs 20 lakh crore relief package will help the poor, farmers and middle class, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday. In a series of tweets in Hindi with the hashtag 'AatmanirbharBharat', Shah said the time has come for everyone to take a pledge to use more and more local products.

The home minister's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the package in a televised address in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In every decision of the Modi government, the interest of the country and the countrymen has been at the centre. A special package of about Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Modi government is reflective of this," Shah said. This includes the interests of the poor, farmers, middle class and business class of the country and "this will empower every section and make the country self-sufficient", he tweeted. Shah said the prime minister has noted that in this odd situation where everything is closed, locals became companions in this hard time and supported."So now the time has come that we pledge to use more and more local products and make our local global," he said.

Shah said the way India has fought the novel coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of Modi, the country has given a new direction to the whole world. In this challenging time, new India not only handled itself vigorously but also helped the whole world. This has changed the way the world views India today, he said.

The home minister said the prime minister has said that the 21st century should be the century of India and the time has come to convert this sentence into reality. "This is possible only with the resolve of 'self-reliant India' of 130 crore Indians. We have to take a pledge that now #AatmanirbharBharat will lead the world," he said.

Shah said if India is determined with the power of 130 crore people, then every determination is possible. "Under the visionary leadership of Modi ji, now every Indian will have to take a pledge that he will make his best contribution to make India self-reliant without pause. The welfare of the whole world lies in India's self-reliance," he said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Package needed but what about states' GST share: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was needed, but added that he should have also talked about giving the states their Goods and Services Tax GST share. Maharashtra, wors...

AIFF nominates Sandesh Jhingan, Bala Devi for Arjuna Award

The All India Football Federation AIFF has nominated Sandesh Jhingan and N Bala Devi for this years Arjuna Award, Goal.com reported. Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the achievement...

Sports News Roundup: Joe Louis, American boxer born on May 13, Bardy slams report of 'deteriorating relationship' with McDaniels and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.On this day Born May 13, 1914 Joe Louis, American boxerBoxing fans and historians will always argue over the greatest heavyweight of them all but even Muhammad Ali was willing to admit he...

Putin's spokesman becomes fifth senior Russian official to get coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as a new surge in infections gave Russia the third highest number of reported cases in the world after the United St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020