Compassionate Modi govt committed for job creation, stimulating economy: BJP on package announcements

Compassionate Modi govt committed for job creation, stimulating economy: BJP on package announcementsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:09 IST
BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday said the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman show that the central government is compassionate and committed towards creating jobs and stimulating the economy. Thanking the prime minister and Sitharaman, Nadda in a series of tweets said in this testing time, India has a compassionate and responsive government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
"In the wake of COVID-19, today's announcements for MSMEs like provision of collateral free loans, debts and equity, liquidity for NBFCs and support to real estate, Discoms, contractors and other tax measures show the commitment to create jobs and stimulate economy," he said. Many BJP leaders and Union ministers hailed the announcements made by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday and termed these as "game changer".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in these challenging times, to boost Make In India, help MSMEs and other companies from the often unfair competition by foreign giants, the Modi government has disallowed global tenders up to Rs 200 crore. This is a welcome step towards a self-reliant India, he said. These announcements are game changer. Rs 3.70 lakh crore package for MSME is big booster and shows the government is very well considering the stakeholders' concern, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- JP Nadda
- BJP
- MSMEs
- India
- Amit Shah
- Finance Ministry
- Narendra Modi
- COVID
ALSO READ
'Shipping ministry charting out plan for evacuation of stranded Indian seafarers in international waters, abroad'
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 29,435; death toll at 934
Mike Hesson flies back home to New Zealand after being stranded in India
India's rating could come under pressure if fiscal outlook deteriorates: Fitch
Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) Announces New Office Bearers for 2020-21; Ishteyaque Amjad is the New President