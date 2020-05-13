Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K political parties condemn killing of civilian by CRPF

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:34 IST
J-K political parties condemn killing of civilian by CRPF
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty. A civilian, identified as Peer Mehrajuddin of Makhana Beerwah, was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam on the Srinagar-Gulmarg highway. He was rushed to the SMHS hospital here where he succumbed to injuries, according to police.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in a statement, strongly condemned the incident. "The firing should have been avoided. The loss of innocent lives has the potential to lead to the further alienation of the people," it said.

The party demanded a probe into the circumstances which led to the killing of the civilian in order to fix the responsibility. The PDP too incident called for an enquiry into the incident. "Shooting a civilian dead cannot be how a democracy operates. Eagerness of few trigger happy individuals to replicate Delhi Police model of destruction & violence in Budgam is detestable. An enquiry should be initiated & guilty taken to task," the party tweeted.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the incident as unfortunate. "Very unfortunate. The circumstances surrounding this shooting need to be impartially investigated & findings made known. My condolences to the family of the deceased," he tweeted. Omar's party National Conference also condemned the killing and demanded an impartial and a time-bound probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said such incidents are unhelpful and obstructive towards bringing peace to the trouble-torn valley. "The incident has outraged and saddened the people. I convey my solidarity with the kin of the deceased. Such killings are unacceptable and could have been avoided. The incident should be thoroughly probed and the responsibility fixed," he said.

"Far from furthering peace in the region, such incidents will further add to the alienation of people. I hope the incident is not lost into inscrutability. A precious life has been lost. I, on behalf of my party, express condolences to the grieved family and pray for much-needed courage for them to bear the irreparable loss," Dar said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

More Mexican beef headed to U.S. dinner tables as American supply crunch bites

More Mexican steaks and other beef cuts are headed north of the border after the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled U.S. meat processing plants, potentially offsetting fears of shortages affecting businesses from fast-food chains to grocery s...

Over 100 percent booking in trains departing Delhi; Over 2 lakh people to travel next week

With the railways beginning its passenger services on May 12 for 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities of the country, over 9,000 people left the national capital on Wednesday on board nine trains. According to data accessed b...

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev have very different reactions to her pregnancy test results

In the latest sneak-peek reality TV series Total Bellas, American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella decides to find out if shes pregnant, as shes been experiencing symptoms and her period is late. According to ENews, with the suppor...

WHO expert says world has "long, long way to go" in COVID-19 fight

The World Health Organizations top emergencies expert cautioned on Wednesday the world had a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life.Dr ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020