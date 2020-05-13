Left Menu
Rs 20 lakh cr economic package a 'big zero': Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for not announcing any financial package for states to fight COVID-19 crisis and called Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package a "big zero".

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:51 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a video conference on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for not announcing any financial package for states to fight COVID-19 crisis and called Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package a "big zero". "People were hopeful to get relief but it is a big zero. There is nothing for the states. Nothing to fight COVID. Killing federalism. How will states run?" said Banerjee on the economic package announced by the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic crisis due to the COVID-19. Banerjee cornered Centre over decreasing dearness allowance (DA) and said states are not being able to pay its employees. "The central government is decreasing DA. States are not being able to pay its employees, There are no earnings, only burnings. We condemn this. Cooperative federalism has been stalled, 'Jaan and Jahan' is not there," she said.

The TMC supremo appealed to the public that not more than 20 people should board a state-run bus and people should maintain social distancing at markets. She informed that insurance cover for COVID warriors has been extended till July. Moreover, schools in West Bengal will re-open only after June 10.

The details of school opening will be given by the state education minister, the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

