Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre shows no intent at protecting lives: Punjab CM on economic package

Expressing disappointment at the Centre's "failure" to address the humanitarian crisis resulting from the lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the first set of announcements from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "showed no intent at protecting lives".

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:59 IST
Centre shows no intent at protecting lives: Punjab CM on economic package
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing disappointment at the Centre's "failure" to address the humanitarian crisis resulting from the lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the first set of announcements from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "showed no intent at protecting lives". The Chief Minister said that immediate intervention in the unorganised labour sector should have been a top priority in the fiscal relief package, the first tranche of which was announced today by Sitharaman, according to an official statement.

Citing the Prime Minister's emphasis on securing `jaan' with`jahan', Singh said, "The first set of announcements from the Finance Minister showed no intent at protecting lives, without which there could, in fact, be no livelihood." "It was unfortunate that the Finance Minister had not deemed it fit to balance the needs of the MSMEs, NBFCs and the housing sector with the urgent requirements of the lakhs of migrant labourers facing unprecedented problems due to the current crisis," said the Chief Minister.

"The MSMEs and the housing sector have to first survive, and then take the leap to the revival stage. How will they survive without their workers, who have left them in hordes and seem in no mood to return any time soon?" Singh added. While the implications and impact of the reliefs announced by the Union Finance Minister would need more analysis, the Chief Minister said that the MSMEs had not received the much-needed bailout package. "Instead, they were being offered loans, which will only end up plunging them into a deeper debt crisis," he stated.

Even the relief for the Power Sector was inadequate, said the Chief Minister, pointing out that while PFCs and RECs have been directed to extend loans to the state-run power utilities against their receivables, there has been no directive to keep the interest rate at par with the market, which is traditionally lower than what these entities charge. As for the salaried middle-class, the deferment in IT deadline and reduction in TDS could hardly be termed a relief measure, he noted.

"How can refunding the taxpayers' own money of the previous fiscal be deemed a relief measure is beyond understanding," Singh further stated. "The announcements made today appeared to be aimed at reviving the economy in the long term and not focused on giving the urgent financial support needed by the critical sectors of the economy," Singh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

HOLD-Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...

Golf-Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday.The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return...

Tencent reports 31 percent rise in online games revenue

Chinese entertainment giant Tencent, owner of Riot Games, showed a 6 percent increase in profits for the first quarter of the year, buoyed by more gamers staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Quarterly online games revenues rose ...

Mamata unhappy with central package as money will reach directly to beneficiaries: BJP

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is criticising the economic package of Centre as money will directly reach the beneficiaries. Banerjee herself had sought a special package...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020