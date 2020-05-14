Congress takes swipe over Pragya Thakur's absence from Bhopal

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday targeted BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur over her absence from the state capital amid the coronavirus crisis. Local BJP leader Alok Sanjar said that Thakur was hospitalised in Delhi.

Congress MLA and former minister P C Sharma said it was "really unfortunate" that when people needed her help, Thakur was "missing from Bhopal" whose people ensured her Lok Sabha victory with a huge margin. However, Sanjar, former BJP MP from Bhopal, said Thakur was admitted to a hospital in Delhi because of some health issues, and she did take part in video-conference with party leaders on the issue of pandemic.

Responding, Sharma said "our sympathies are with her but she should ensure that people get help in the time of such a crisis....They are not getting food, e-passes and facing lot of hardships"..