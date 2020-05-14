Will ensure cries of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the cries of migrant workers reach the government, describing them as the flag-bearers of the country's self respect. "There is dense darkness and these are difficult times, but be strong, all of us are standing for their safety. We will ensure that their cries reach the government and they get the help they deserve. They are not the ordinary public of the country, they are the flag bearers of the country's self-respect. We will never let them bow down," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Along with his tweet, Gandhi also shared a video of migrant labourers walking on the roads of the country in an attempt to reach their native places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also urged the government to come to the aid of lakhs of migrant workers by plying all stranded buses. She also asked Congress workers to come to the aid of these migrants and urged the police not to use force against them and protect their dignity instead.

"There is chaos on the roads of the country. Workers from metros are walking hungry and thirsty on the roads along with their children and families. It seems the authorities have abandoned them. Lakhs of labourers are walking on the roads in the heat of May," she said. Gandhi said road accidents are taking place and everyday these poor Indians are being killed.

"Why does the government not run buses for them. Please take out on the roads 20,000 buses of UP roadways that are standing idle. It is with their sweat that the metros have emerged and the country is moving forward. For God's sake, do not leave them as destitutes on the roads," she said in a series of tweets in Hindi. The Congress leader appealed to all district units of UP Congress to step up the work of helping these needy migrants and infuse all their energy in doing so, saying this is the time to serve. Each and every worker of the Congress is standing with these Indians, she said.

"I also appeal to the police, who is already under pressure, to not use force on these destitutes as they are already suffering. Kindly protect their dignity," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. The Congress has been raising the issue of migrant labourers and workers walking on the roads of the country and have urged the government to help them reach their homes safely, besides providing them food and cash during this crisis.