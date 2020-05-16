Jharkhand Cong informs AICC of efforts to bring back all migrants

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon on Friday said that about one lakh migrant workers of the state returned home so far while efforts were on to bring back all other stranded people. Taking part in a video conference with AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and other senior leaders, Oraon said the Jharkhand government was making efforts to bring back migrant workers from Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other states.

"So far, the state government has brought home nearly one lakh pravasis and efforts were on to bring back others," a party release quoted Oraon, who is also Jharkhand finance minister, as saying. Senior AICC leader R P N Singh said that the time table of the arrival of the scheduled trains be made available so that party workers could help the returnees.

Working president Rajesh Thakur and party spokesman Alok Kumar Dubey were among other state leaders who were present during the video conference..