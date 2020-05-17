Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar, WB not giving required clearance to run trains:Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:56 IST
Bihar, WB not giving required clearance to run trains:Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday alleged that West Bengal and Bihar are not issuing required clearances to run trains at a number desired by the state government, saying they are "very slow" in responding. He also said a total of 20 lakh migrants, most of them from Bihar and West Bengal, have registered themselves with the Maharashtra government so far for travelling back to their native states in special trains.

Deshmukh's statement came close on the heels of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal accusing some Opposition-ruled states, including West Bengal, of reluctance to requisition trains for migrants settled in other states. "The state Home department has received an enrolment of some 20 lakh people, most of them to Bihar and West Bengal, who have expressed their wish to return to their home states," Deshmukh told reporters.

"However, the problem is that states like West Bengal and Bihar are not issuing required clearance for running the trains," he said. Deshmukh further said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar had already spoken to CMs of Bihar and West Bengal, "but they are very slow in responding".

The senior NCP leader said the minimum requirement of trains for Maharashtra alone is around 800. "If all the migrant labourers to be sent back, we would need more than 1,000 trains," the home minister said.

"Going by the current speed at which migrants are enrolling themselves (to travel back), daily 50 trains will have to be run from all the major stations. At least ten trains have to be run daily to Bihar and West Bengal," he said. However, the governments of West Bengal and Bihar are not giving permissions to run trains at a number desired by the Maharashra government.

"When we informed the governments of West Bengal and Bihar that the registered number of migrant labourers in Maharashtra can fill up to 25 trains each, we got the permission to run one or two trains only. It is sad to see the plight of the migrant labourers," he said. Deshmukh said the state Home department has been in touch with various governments seeking their approvals for repatriation of migrants in special trains.

He said the state government has been footing the train fare of migrants and also providing them food and water for journey..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt extends existing lockdown measures by 2 days

The Karnataka government on Sunday extended the existing COVID-19 lockdown measures in the state by two days. Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has ordered all departments of the state government, Deputy Commissioners of districts, Police S...

C'garh govt providing help to migrants in transit: Official

From arranging bus services to ensuring medical screening, the Chhattisgarh government is providing various facilities to migrant labourers in transit to their home states amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Sunday....

COVID-19: Kerala reports 14 fresh cases; tally rises to 601

Kerala on Sunday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 601. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said four from Malappuram, two each from Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur, one each from Kollam, ...

AP govt to arrange 22 special trains to ferry 33,000 migrant workers

The Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of sending home 33,000 stranded migrant labourers by 22 shramik special trains this week and taking steps to bring back those travelling on foot to the nearest relief centers in the state as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020