Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand marks 10 years since deadly army crackdown

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:31 IST
Thailand marks 10 years since deadly army crackdown

Survivors of a deadly army crackdown in Thailand that killed more than 90 people were to observe the 10-year anniversary mostly in private on Tuesday amid a state of emergency prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2010 crackdown was a watershed moment in Thailand's polarised politics that pitted the royalist-military establishment against the "Red Shirt" movement of mostly rural and working-class supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin supporters staged months of at times violent street protests in Bangkok in protest against a court ruling that dissolved a Thaksin-allied party that had won elections in 2008. Those elections restored democracy two years after the army staged a coup to remove Thaksin.

The standoff ended in a military operation that drove the Red Shirts from Bangkok's prominent business and tourism district, killing more than 90 people, mostly civilians, and wounding hundreds. Each year survivors and relatives hold commemorations, but this year's events are expected to be subdued.

"We cannot yet organize a large-scale gathering to mark the anniversary because of the coronavirus ... but relatives of those who died will mark the occasion in various places," said Tida Tawornseth, a former chairwoman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), the formal name of the Red Shirts. She said she was not hopeful for justice under the current government led by former army chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who in 2014 overthrew a democratically elected government that had been led by Thakin's sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.

Prayuth's pro-army party won elections last year that critics denounced as being manipulated by election regulations and court rulings. "Many people in power today are figures involved in the conflict 10 years ago. They and the conservative groups are holding on to power," Tida said.

Prayuth and the courts have denied accusations of manipulating the election results. This year, commemoration of the 2010 crackdown was joined by the youth-oriented Progressive Movement, which staged a light show last week calling for investigations into the decade-old deaths.

Prayuth declined to directly comment when asked by reporters about the light show, saying the country needs to unify to fight the coronavirus. "The recovery for our country after this period requires cooperation from all sides," Prayuth told reporters. "Do not move on other things to create confusion and disorder."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Special non-stop train from Delhi on May 20 to bring back stranded persons to Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that a special non-stop train will commence from New Delhi on May 20 to bring stranded students and others from Kerala, back to the state. All arrangements are in place. Steps are also b...

Intra and interstate bus services to resume from May 19: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centres latest guidelines. Khattar said a...

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not ...

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020