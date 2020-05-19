Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO a puppet of China: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 07:21 IST
WHO a puppet of China: Trump

US President Donald Trump once again on Monday attacked the WHO, saying the UN health body was a ‘puppet’ of China. Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was ‘opposed’ by the health agency.

“They (WHO) are a puppet of China. They're China-centric, to put it nicer. But they're a puppet of China,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think they have done a very sad job. The United States pays them USD 450 million a year. China pays them USD 38 million a year,” Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said the World Health Organization was against the imposition of a ban on travel from China in late January. “The World Health Organization was against it. They were against me doing the ban. They said you don't need it, it's too much, it's too severe, and they turned out to be wrong,” he said. Trump said Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden was too against the ban. “Sleepy Joe Biden said the same thing. He said I was xenophobic. I was xenophobic because I said you can't come in if you come from China. You can't come into our country, very early. And Biden said I was xenophobic,” he said. “If I didn't do that ban, you would have lost hundreds of thousands of more people in this country. It was a very important ban. People don't like talking about the ban, but it was very important,” the US president said, claiming that it was only he who wanted it. “We did it and saved thousands of lives, hundreds of thousands of lives probably,” he said..

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus vaccine from Moderna appears safe, shows promise in data from 8 people

Moderna Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday. The data...

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Werder Bremen by 4-1

Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday trounced Werder Bremen by 4-1 during their Bundesliga clash here at the Weserstadion. Kai Havertz scored the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute. But after just two minutes, Werder Bremens Theodore Gabri...

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dead at 30

American actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for appearing in Twilight, has died. He was 30. According to Fox News, the Clark County medical examiners office in Las Vegas confirmed on Monday that Boyce and Natalie Adepoju, his girlfriend, were...

Amphan Cyclone to move towards West Bengal as extremely severe cyclonic storm: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Tuesday issued a warning regarding the Amphan Cyclone and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. It is very likely to move north-northeas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020