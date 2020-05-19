Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho PM, named as suspect in murder case, bows to pressure to quit

Reuters | Maseru | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:16 IST
Lesotho PM, named as suspect in murder case, bows to pressure to quit
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane bowed to pressure to resign on Tuesday, three months after police named him and his current wife as suspects in the murder of his former wife in a case that has transfixed the southern African nation. Thabane's departure marks the end of one of Lesotho's longest political careers, one marked by exile, intrigue, tensions with the military, and a political crisis that deepened when police named him as a murder suspect in February.

"The time to retire from the great theatre of action, take leave from public life and office has finally arrived," the 80-year-old Thabane told citizens in a speech on Lesotho TV. His own All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, opposition figures, and South African mediators had all been pressing Thabane to resign over the murder case.

Gunmen shot dead his previous wife, Lipolelo, on June 14, 2017, two days before he took office. Maesaiah has been formally charged with the murder. Though named as a suspect, Thabane has not been charged. They both deny any involvement.

Lawmakers have said Thabane was not offered immunity from prosecution in return for stepping down, and it remains unclear whether he will now face any charges. Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro, named by parliament as Thabane's replacement, is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday.

"I plead with the entire nation... to give my successor utmost support, and for my part, I wish to assure him of my support," Thabane said in his televised address. Thabane's coalition fell apart last week, leaving him with no legal choice but to resign.

"It is a relief and we believe... Lesotho will be steered to greatness and good governance as well as peace," said Motlalentoa Letsosa, deputy leader of the Democratic Congress Party, the main opposition party which will now join a new coalition government under Majoro. Lesotho, a small kingdom encircled by a South African mountain range, has seen several coups since gaining independence from Britain in 1966.

Its political upheavals often drag in South Africa, which gets some of its water from high-altitude Lesotho.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Adjusted for a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid...

WTO: India pushes for building broadband infra, digital skills in LDCs, developing countries

India has made a case for capacity building of developing and least-developed countries in areas like digital skills and broadband infrastructure, under the World Trade Organisation WTO, rather than negotiating binding rules on e-commerce a...

'Amphan' weakens into extremely severe cyclonic storm, rain lashes several parts of Odisha

Super cyclone Amphan weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday as it moved closer to the coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha, where the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate people in vulnerable...

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 mln customers

A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, it said on Tuesday.The news of the late January attack means th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020