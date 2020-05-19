Left Menu
Development News Edition

D K Shivakumar's official takeover as KPCC president postponed due to lockdown

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:35 IST
D K Shivakumar's official takeover as KPCC president postponed due to lockdown

With the Karnataka government announcing a complete lockdown on Sundays till the end of this month, state Congress President D K Shivakumar's official takeover of party's reigns, scheduled for May 31, stands postponed. According to party sources, it is now likely to take place on June 7, depending on the situation.

"I have been discharging my duties from the day I was appointed by high command on March 11.. as per party traditions by symbolically receiving the party flag I had to officially take charge, but corona came in between," Shivakumar told reporters here on Tuesday. Stating the programme was planned for May 31, he said, "...but as the Chief Minister has announced complete lockdown on Sundays, so it cannot happen on that date, we will do it some other day once things are eased further and the date will be informed. I will abide by law." The official takeover wont be D K Shivakumar's programme, it will be Congress workers' programme, he said, adding that at each grama panchayat and ward level in about 7,200 places some event will held and the main event held here will be telecast live for party workers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa while announcing guidelines for lockdown 4.0 till May 31 on Monday had said, there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays. Over two months after his appointment as Karnataka Congress president, Shivakumar was to take-over the reigns of the party officially on May 31.

After remaining in virtual vacuum for nearly three months, the party high command on March 11 appointed the six- time MLA, known to be the Congress' chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as the KPCC chief. Rao had quit the post in December after the party's dismal show, winning only two of the 15 seats in the bypolls, yielding 12.

Shivakumar said in the days to come he will travel across the state to meet people in distress and will become their voice along with party workers. Lauding Congress workers and leaders for serving those in need during the pandemic, he said the party had extended full cooperation to the government and alleged that the administration has failed in handling the crisis.

"They (government) could not ensure that farmers' produce is sold, could not protect the interests of migrant labourers," he said and accused the BJP government in the state of misusing power and the situation for political gain. After his appointment as KPCC president, Shivakumar has been meeting a host of senior party leaders and leading the party in the fight against coronavirus by- setting up the Congress' COVID-19 task force, alerting the government in its management of the crisis, holding weekly video conferencing with leaders of party local units to gather information, among other things.

Shivakumar also criticised the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore financial package and packages announced by chief minister B S Yediyurappa for those in distress. He also alleged the government from day one has not been focused in handling the crisis emerging out of the pandemic and said there has been complete lack of coordination at all levels.

"The increasing number of cases shows the failure of both the Ccentral and state governments in controlling the spread of the virus," he added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finance Q4 profit down 19 pc to Rs 948 crore on higher provisions

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday posted a consolidated profit after tax for Q4 FY20 at Rs 948 crore, down 19 per cent from Rs 1,176 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Adjusted for a contingency provision of Rs 900 crore for Covid...

WTO: India pushes for building broadband infra, digital skills in LDCs, developing countries

India has made a case for capacity building of developing and least-developed countries in areas like digital skills and broadband infrastructure, under the World Trade Organisation WTO, rather than negotiating binding rules on e-commerce a...

'Amphan' weakens into extremely severe cyclonic storm, rain lashes several parts of Odisha

Super cyclone Amphan weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday as it moved closer to the coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha, where the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate people in vulnerable...

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 mln customers

A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, it said on Tuesday.The news of the late January attack means th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020