Telangana CM must see reality, stop criticizing the Centre by hiding his administrative failures: BJP

BJP leader NV Subhash on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks in which he had termed the Centre's Rs 20-lakh crore special economic package as "bogus".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:52 IST
Telangana BJP leader NV Subash. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader NV Subhash on Monday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his remarks in which he had termed the Centre's Rs 20-lakh crore special economic package as "bogus". "Telangana Chief Minister's remarks on Rs 20-lakh crore package stating it as bogus must be condemned. What appears is that the Chief Minister wants cash to drop from heaven. No government at the Centre will do that. The chief minister is trying to cash in on the Centre's package and it will not be allowed," Subhash told ANI.

He also slammed Rao over his remarks in which he accused the Centre of treating states as "beggars". Subhash said KCR is making people "beggars by not providing them succour" in the difficulties posed by coronavirus crisis.

"KCR is creating hype about his government's functioning but, in fact, the state is reeling under severe crisis in sectors like agriculture. Moreover, KCR is imposing on framers to grow particular crops or else Rythu Bandhu Scheme will be stopped. He should come to reality and stop criticizing the Centre by hiding his administrative failures," he said. (ANI)

