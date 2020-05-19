Left Menu
Delhi Cong writes to Kejriwal, offers to run 300 buses at borders for migrants

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to deploy 300 buses at borders of the national capital to ferry back migrant workers to their respective states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, offering to deploy 300 buses at borders of the national capital to ferry back migrant workers to their respective states. Chaudhary also said that expense of these buses will be borne by the Congress' Delhi unit.

In his letter to Kejriwal, the Delhi Congress chief expressed grief about the ongoing problems being faced by the migrant workers due to COVID-19 lockdown. "Thousands of migrant workers residing in Delhi are moving back to their respective states. We are sad that they are returning home on foot and several have been killed in accidents," the letter read.

He said the Congress will arrange 300 buses from some schools and other sources which are currently not functional due to lockdown. "The Congress wants to run 300 buses from several borders of Delhi, and its expense will be borne by the party' Delhi unit. Allow us to run 300 buses to ferry migrant workers to their homes. We are arranging these buses from some schools and other sources which are not functional due to lockdown," the letter read.

Urging the Delhi government that "nation-building" labourers should not be left in the lurch, Chaudhary hoped that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will cooperate in his party's effort to provide relief to migrants. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government gave nod to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's offer to provide 1,000 buses to take migrant workers home. (ANI)

