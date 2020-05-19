Congress, its leaders trying to create confusion in minds of people amid fight against coronavirus: Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday attacked Congress alleging that leaders of the Opposition party are trying to create confusion among people amid the fight against coronavirus. "This is the time to resolve the crisis and not to engage in a political fight. Unfortunately, Congress and its leaders are trying to create confusion in the minds of the people and undermining their confidence. The trio of Rahul, Priyanka and Robert Vadra are now in the fray and they are misleading people and undermining their confidence," Naqvi told ANI. "We need to understand that we should work unitedly to find a solution in the crisis," he said.

The minister was responding to Priyanka's letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress party to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from Delhi-UP border. Later, the state government accepted the request and sought details of the buses.

Naqvi said that the government is aware of problems of migrant labourers. "We should understand that their safety, health and their well-being is the responsibility of India and the government. We are providing trains and buses for them," he said. (ANI)