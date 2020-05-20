Left Menu
Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of doing politics over issue of sending migrants home

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:11 IST
Mayawati accuses Cong, BJP of doing politics over issue of sending migrants home

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and BJP, accusing them of doing politics over the issue of sending migrant labourers home. The Congress and Uttar Pradesh government have been involved in a war of words over the issue of buses for migrants. In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, "The disgusting politics being done in the past several days, specially by the BJP and Congress in the name of sending migrant labourers home is most unfortunate. Are these parties accusing each other in connivance to divert attention from the tragedy?".

"If it is not so then the BSP has to say that instead of insisting on sending the migrants by buses, the Congress should help them go home by trains by arranging their tickets," she said in another tweet. The former UP chief minister said BSP workers have been helping migrants in the entire country "without caring for publicity".

"Unlike the BJP and Congress, BSP has not indulged in any disgusting politics," she said. "Also, BSP has a suggestion for the Congress party that if they have to help the migrants return through buses only and not by train, then it would be better that they send these buses to Congress-ruled states for helping labourers " Mayawati said.

The UP government on Tuesday said the list of 1,000 buses offered by the Congress to ferry migrant workers contained registration numbers of two-wheelers and cars. The Congress, however, rejected the claim, challenging Yogi Adityanath’s government to conduct a “physical verification” of the buses.

