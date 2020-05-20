Left Menu
Intra-state bus services to resume from tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap on Wednesday informed that the intra state bus services will start from tomorrow except in the containment zones amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap on Wednesday informed that the intra state bus services will start from tomorrow except in the containment zones amid the coronavirus lockdown. He also said that the decision on running buses to neighbouring states will be taken after getting response from them.

"Intra state services will start from tomorrow. For inter state services, we have written to neighbouring states Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. After they respond, we will take decision on it," he said while speaking to reporters. "City services will be opened in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam only after lockdown 4. At first, 1,683 buses in all categories will run in 434 routes from tomorrow. Buses will run in all areas except in containment zones," he added.

Talking about the revenue loss to APSRTC, Pratap said: "During the lockdown, it has incurred losses of approximately Rs 1200 crore" and added that "maintenance expenses recurred in these 58 days is approximately Rs 700 crore." He further asked passengers to cover their faces before boarding buses as a precautionary measure to contain coronavirus and informed that "masks will be available at all stalls at the cost of Rs 10."

Sanitiser facility is also being made available at all bus stands. "Our engineers have made automatic hand sanitiser dispensers. It will be kept in all bus depots," he added. (ANI)

