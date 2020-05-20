Trump, Macron agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Libya -White House

Trump, Macron agree on urgent need for de-escalation in Libya -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:35 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed their concern about "worsening foreign interference" in Libya and "agreed on the need for urgent de-escalation," the White House said.
The two leaders also discussed progress on reopening the United States and France, as well as global economies locked down during the coronavirus outbreak, it said. Trump said he looked forward to convening Group of Seven leaders soon.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Libya
- France
- Group of Seven
ALSO READ
French doctors: First virus case may have been in December
French beekeepers look to lockdown exit to sell bumper honey harvest
French tennis hopes to resume training on Monday
Tennis-French Open in talks with governing bodies amid rescheduling reports
French President planning more aid for culture sector hit by coronavirus